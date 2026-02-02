Despite displaying his support for USA President Donald Trump in the past, boxer Ryan Garcia recently announced publicly and revoked his support for the President. This was a contrasting change in his comments and support that he showed for Trump over the past year.

Once a vocal supporter of Trump, Garcia has now withdrawn his endorsement after opening up about moral concerns related to Trump's involvement in the latest Jeffrey Epstein file revelations. Garcia, who had earlier aligned himself with Trump and the MAGA movement, now claimed that he will no longer support Trump because “children need to be protected.”

“This is my public declaration and announcement, I’m reclining my past support for Donald Trump. Anyone that was involved in any thing to do with that island and what they were doing, I just can’t support in anyway. Children need to be protected, everyone knew better f**k that. Justice for all.”

Garcia followed it up by calling out and inviting other celebrities to speak up on the issue. “Now that you see it’s real and happening I would like to see other celebrities speak up. I called yall out last time this time you have no excuse bc it’s out there and real. You can’t call me crazy anymore Speak up cowards.”

He further continued, “To everyone saying that [Trump] is innocent and was proven false. I’m not taking chances, I only stand with the kingdom of God you guys can go to h**l and back defending your political figures and parties.”

The 27-year-old boxer's posts came after the Department of Justice released millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, in which President Donald Trump is mentioned over 1,000 times. Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein, and the allegations are yet to be proven true.