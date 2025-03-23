The Kansas City Chiefs dynamic duo has reunited. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have made their first public appearance together since their devastating Super Bowl loss last month. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

Now they are putting the past behind them and even trying out a different sport. The two were spotted hitting the golf course at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. In a photo shared to X, the teammates are seen chatting on the green and Kelce even had a cheeky photo of him as he pointed his butt to the camera.

What Have Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and Brittany Mahomes Been Up To?

It's been a while since the couples went on a public outing together and it was quickly cleared up that there was no bad blood between the group. A source revealed via the Daily Mail that the couples just have different goals at the moment.

“Swift and Kelce aren’t hanging out with Patrick and Brittany right now,” an insider told the Daily Mail. “The two couples aren’t avoiding each other because of any tension, they just have other priorities right now.”

Over the last two seasons, the couples have been seen going out to dinner, enjoying other sports such as the U.S. Open, and supporting Swift when she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour. Swift's tour which is now the highest-grossing music tour of all-time generated $2.2 billion in revenue. The tour ended in December 2024 after beginning in March 2023.

For Brittany and Patrick, they just became a family of five after they welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12, 2025. The couple had their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, on Feb. 20, 2021, followed by their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, on Nov. 28, 2022. The couple also just celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner earlier this month. Travis was a groomsman at their wedding in 2022.

As for Kelce, it was a little touch and go on whether he would return to the field and wanted to make sure he was making the right decision for his team and himself. Before the tight end confirmed that he would be back for at least another season, Patrick supported him in making the right choice for himself.

“He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL, and been such a joy not only for me to work with but [for] people to watch. But it’s if he wants to put in that grind. It’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games, whatever it is, and get to the Super Bowl,” the quarterback told reporters last month.

“I know he still has love for the game,” Patrick continued. “He’ll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own, but he knows he’ll come back here with open arms.”

Lucky for Patrick, and the rest of the Chiefs, Kelce confirmed that he will be back for the 2025-2026 season.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

As a couple, Swift and Kelce have been laying low and were seen in Park City this month. Shortly after the Super Bowl they left the country for a romanic getaway.

Swift on the other hand just won seven awards at last week's iHeartRadio Awards. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer is also rumored to release new music this year as fans are waiting for her highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Version) album.