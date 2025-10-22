NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson share a special friendship, as the latter described to PEOPLE in June. Now, O'Neal is speaking out about how the emotional response to Iverson describing their friendship meant to him.

Back in June, Iverson got teary-eyed when speaking about how much the four-time NBA champion's friendship has enlightened him over the years.

“I love him so much,” Iverson shared to PEOPLE at the time. “I don’t want to be up here crying and s**t, you know what I mean? I just love him. … [He’s a] big brother, a mentor, and just everything you’re supposed to be as a man. I love his family. I love how he raised his kids. I learned from him. He’s just a beautiful guy… I can’t talk about him.”

During the red carpet premiere of Philadelphia 76ers' Prime Video documentary Monday (Oct. 21), Allen Iv3erson, Shaq responded to Iverson's touching message.

“Man, I just try to be the big brother, mentor to other people,” O'Neal told the outlet. “And one thing I always loved about [Iverson], he did it his way. He kept it real.”

One of the reasons why O'Neal shows so much respect to Iverson is that he always followed his own rules. Iverson played a pivotal part in changing the NBA's culture by expressing himself through clothing.

“We all work for certain companies where we're not allowed to do certain things, but if the line was right here, he was right up on the line,” Iverson continued. “And sometimes he said, ‘I'm not going to do it.' ”

“Like when there were mandatory suits,” O'Neal added. “He's like, ‘I'm not wearing a suit because that's not me.' He got fined for it, but it was his belief… Everybody loved him for it.”

In addition to O'Neal being amazed but what Iverson has done for the league, the former Los Angeles Lakers star shared how proud he was for Iverson being committed to his sobriety. Earlier this year, Iverson quit drinking alcohol, something that O'Neal wasn't aware of but was proud nonetheless.

“I didn't see that,” O'Neal told TMZ. “I didn't know anything was wrong, but he knows that if he ever needs me, all he has to do is call me, but I'm proud of him.”

Iverson retired from the NBA in 2013 after playing on the 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen Iv3erson premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.