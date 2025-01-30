Rumors have been fueling about Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's relationship after her ongoing lawsuit with Justin Baldoni. Despite the rumors portraying that there is some bad blood between the two besties simply is not true according to a source via Us Weekly.

“There’s no truth that this has hurt their relationship,” a second insider close to the pair exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are still close friends.”

Justin Baldoni Mentions Taylor Swift Mentioned In Legal Drama

Baldoni and Lively have been battling over the last two months over alleged sexual harassment that happened on the set of It Ends With Us. Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane. The Gossip Girl alum is the female lead in the film and portrays the character of Lily Bloom while Baldoni directed the project as well as starred as one of the male leads, Ryle Kincaid.

In Baldoni's lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, he claims he was “summoned” to meet Reynolds in a New York City penthouse. During the NYC meeting, Baldoni claims that a popstar, later to be revealed as Swift, entered the home and “began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”

In the lawsuit, a text message exchange between Baldoni and Lively read: “Was working on rooftop scene today, I really love what you did. It really does hep [sic] a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” Baldoni’s texts read as he added a winking face emoji. “You really are a talent across the board. Really excited nd [sic] grateful to do this together.”

“That’s very appreciated. And means a lot. I’m deeply inspired by the films and we’re gonna make outside of the success of the book,” she responded per the legal docs. “We have such an opportunity to not surprise people who love the book but reach an even bigger audience by making an undeniably dynamic and also commercial film.”

Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni on Jan. 1. Her legal team reacted to the lawsuit, sharing, in part, per Us Weekly: “Their response to sexual harassment allegations: she wanted it, it’s her fault. Their justification for why this happened to her: look what she was wearing. In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim. The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail.”

Earlier this week, Lively's legal team responded to footage of an interaction between the actress and Baldoni on the set of It Ends With Us. In the video, Lively asks Baldoni to just talk instead of touching in a dancing scene.

“Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damning,” her legal team said in a statement to E! News.

“The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk. Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching,” her legal team added. “No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent.”

Swift has not reacted to the lawsuit involving Lively and Baldoni.