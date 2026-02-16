Last weekend, Puerto Rican music artist Bad Bunny shocked the world and created history when he became the first-ever Latin star to headline a Super Bowl Halftime show. Just days after winning the Grammy Album of the Year for DTMF, Bunny rocked the stadium at Super Bowl 60.

Shortly after the show, WWE legend Eddie Guerrero's daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, shared a heartfelt tribute to her father. Using Bunny's “DTMF” song in the background, Guerrero shared a collection of her childhood photos with the wrestling veteran.

“Had to hop on this trend cause I just found some pictures I hadn’t seen before [face holding back tears emoji] [Bad Bunny] you started more then trends, you started a movement! Viva la raza, and thank you for showing the world our culture is deeper then the roots it starts with the people [red heart emoji].”

The song playing in the background was “DTMF,” which translates to “I Should Have Taken More Photos” and expresses nostalgia, regret, and the longing to hold on to moments with loved ones. It also addresses the feeling of clicking more photos when one has time or spending time with one another.

A WWE 2006 Hall of Famer, Guerrero passed away in Nov. 2005. He was found unconscious in his hotel room by his nephew, Chavo Guerrero. A victim of acute heart failure, Guerrero passed away at the age of 38. He left behind Shaul Marie Guerrero and Sherilyn Amber Guerrero. She was married to Vickie Guerrero from 1990 until he died in 2005.

Often regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all-time, Guerrero left behind a lasting legacy that has yet to be matched by several current wrestlers in the industry. Winning multiple titles across different promotions, Guerrero is also widely known for his rivalry and friendship with Rey Mysterio.