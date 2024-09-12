Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to prove why he is truly a football guy. After Harbaugh's three-word sentiment following the Chargers Week 1 win, he dropped another gem for the football world to hear.

“I love guys that like football,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic. “And guys that like football, they like me back.”

Harbaugh is about as pure of football as it can get. His father, Jack, was an elite college coach who comprised a 116-95-3 record. He found most of his success with Western Kentucky University, where Jack led them to three ten-win seasons. Also, he consistently had Western Kentucky as a top-ten rushing offense throughout the entire NCAA from 1991-2002. Jack ended up winning the NCAA Division I-AA in 2002 with the Hilltoppers.

Jim's brother, John, also has quite the coaching success. He joined the Baltimore Ravens as the head coach in 2008 and has led them to consistent winning seasons. Like his father, John helped lead the Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII and secured the franchise's second Super Bowl. Funny enough, the battle took place against John's brother, Jim. At the same time, Jim was coaching the San Fransisco 49ers.

Can Chargers, Jim Harbaugh continue the championship tradition of his family?

Well, Jim certainly made his mark in the college scene, much like his father. While garnering success at Stanford as the head coach, he eventually moved to the 49ers. He became one of the most successful coaches in the franchise's history in only four seasons. Jim led them to Super Bowl XLVII, which was the first Super Bowl for the 49ers since 1990. Although he didn't win, Jim left an incredible reputation as a winner in the NFL.

Fast forward to him taking the job at Michigan, he became an NCAA champion in 2023. At the beginning of the new year, Jim took a position with the Chargers to be the next head coach. With winning his first game as the Chargers head coach against a division rival, things look to trend in a positive direction. Jim could join an exclusive list if he brings a championship to the City of Angels. He could join Barry Switzer, Jimmy Johnson, and Pete Carroll as the only coaches to win an NCAA National Championship and a Super Bowl.

The Chargers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 2 showdown, where the Panthers showed shades of their 2-15 team in 2023. Perhaps Jim can continue to prove why he's truly a football guy as the team travels to North Carolina.