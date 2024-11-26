Before Week 12's rendition of Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Chargers signed journeyman defensive back Eli Apple to their active roster after Cam Hart suffered a concussion last week, ruling him out of Monday's matchup. However, in the second half of the Monday night action against the Baltimore Ravens, Apple suffered a hamstring injury that ended his night early, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.

Rhim wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “CB Eli Apple (hamstring) is out.”

The former No. 10 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft has had an up-and-down career in the league, playing for six teams since being drafted.

Apple spent three seasons with the New York Giants, then went to the New Orleans Saints, followed by the Carolina Panthers. After his stint with the Panthers, Apple joined the Cincinnati Bengals, where he'd revive his career slightly on their Super Bowl run before dropping off in production again. Then, last season, Apple took his talents to the Miami Dolphins and starting in four games.

Eli Apple looked to revive career with Charger, Jim Harbaugh



Now, in his ninth season, he joined Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, looking for another chance to show the NFL he's worthy of starting for one of the 32 teams in the league.

And while he didn't make it through his first full game with the Chargers before suffering a game-ending hamstring injury, there's a possibility he comes back and can provide a more complete performance the next time he's on the field.

Apple was signed to the Chargers' practice squad on Oct. 15, 2024, signing to the active roster just hours before the Chargers hit the field against the Ravens.

Though his playing time was cut short due to a hamstring injury on Monday night, the NFL veteran looks to come back stronger than ever.