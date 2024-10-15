After defeating the Denver Broncos 23-16 in Week 6, the Los Angeles Chargers shook up their defense by signing Eli Apple. The team's cornerback room has dealt with injuries throughout the season, and this addition should shore up their defense a bit more, at least for the short-term. For one, the Chargers won against the Broncos without their top three cornerbacks, and they likely wouldn't want to enter Week 7 without a solid CB presence.

“The Chargers are signing veteran CB Eli Apple, per source,” as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. “Apple will start out on the practice squad.”

Chargers sign veteran cornerback

Before the Broncos game, the Chargers had already dealt with injuries to their defensive players. First, Ja'Sir Taylor missed the game due to a leg injury, while the team put Asante Samuel Jr. on injury reserve with a shoulder injury.

Then, Kristian Fulton left the Broncos game with a hamstring injury after already entering the game with a knee issue. He was questionable to return.

Even head coach Jim Harbaugh suffered a bout of arrythmia in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game to seek medical attention. During his absence, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter assumed head coaching duties, although Harbaugh returned to the field to coach his team to the win.

However, this tale of cornerbacks also affected the Broncos, as Patrick Surtain II sustained a concussion on their first defensive play, and the Chargers exploited his absence to the hilt.

“As long as we're executing and doing everything we can as an offensive unit, I think we're going to like the result,” Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said, via a report from the Associated Press.

Moreover, Herbert went 21-34 for 237 yards with one touchdown. His 21 completions and 237 passing yards were also season-highs.

“I thought he was as precise as he could be, or a quarterback could be,” coach Harbaugh said. “There were some great throws, some great moves to avoid the pressure. He was just putting the ball in the appropriate spot throughout the entire game. I was super impressed.”

Issues

Still, though, the Chargers will need solid defenders in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, and beyond, while waiting for their top cornerbacks to return to the field.

While Eli Apple has not quite lived up to the hype of a No. 10 pick, he has given some production for the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, where he revived his career in 2021-2022. His veteran experience also means he can start in a pinch, should the team need additional bodies on the backfield.