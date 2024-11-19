After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27, the Los Angeles Chargers want acknowledgment like the WWE's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

The Chargers' social media team took to X, formerly Twitter, after the big win. They posted a screenshot of various NFL analysts choosing the Bengals to win the game. In all fairness, four of the 10 analysts picked the Chargers.

Over the video is a clip of Reigns asking to be acknowledged during a promo. “Come out here, bow down, and acknowledge me,” he says. “Apologize, and then let's move on.”

The post was a fun nod to the WWE's Tribal Chief. Reigns is one of their most popular superstars, and his “Acknowledge me” catchphrase took the company by storm.

The Chargers' Sunday Night Football win vs. the Bengals

In Week 11, the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals squared off on Sunday Night Football. Despite a dominant first half from the Chargers, the game ended up being a close game.

At one point, the Chargers were up 27-6 on the Bengals. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led a second-half surge. However, kicker Evan McPherson missed two crucial field goals, and they lost by a touchdown.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did not complete 50% of his passes, but he passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 65 yards on the ground.

Running back J.K. Dobbins put the game away in the final seconds. The game was tied at 27 before he punched in a 29-yard touchdown.

The loss resulted in the Bengals having a 4-7 record. Meanwhile, the Chargers move to 7-3, good enough for second place in the AFC West. The Bengals are sitting in third place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4).

Who is WWE's Roman Reigns?

The WWE's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is one of the biggest stars in the company. He has been on the main roster since 2012, but his run as the villainous Tribal Chief rejuvenated his career.

After missing time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reigns returned with a vengeance in August 2020. He quickly won the Universal Championship, which he would hold for over 1,300 days before dropping it to Cody Rhodes.

During his Universal Championship reign, Reigns also gained the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, resulting in the two championships being unified into the Undisputed WWE Championship.

He lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He subsequently took an extended hiatus before returning in August 2024 at SummerSlam.

Since then, Reigns has been entrenched in a feud with the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. He is attempting to reclaim his title of the Tribal Chief and the Ula Fala.

Coming up, Reigns will team with The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series: WarGames. They will take on the new Bloodline (Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa).