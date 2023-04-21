Charli XCX will make her feature film debut in the remake of the controversial 1978 horror film, Faces of Death. The British singer-songwriter will star alongside Barbie Ferreira from Euphoria and Dacre Montgomery from Stranger Things. The movie is currently in production in New Orleans, and Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber will co-write and direct the remake, according to Pitchfork. The film’s producers are Angry Films’ Don Murphy and Susan Montford, and Divide/Conquer’s Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath, with Mazzei and Rick Benattar as executive producers.

Faces of Death was a cult classic that depicted staged violence and often got mistaken for real footage. The movie claimed to have been “Banned in 52 Countries,” although this was just hype. Mazzei and Goldhaber plan to use the original as a jumping-off point for their exploration of cycles of violence and how they perpetuate themselves online.

Charli XCX is a pop artist who has become known for her unique sound, which blends underground and mainstream styles. She released the song Hot Girl for A24’s horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies last year, and is currently writing and producing songs with Jack Antonoff for A24’s upcoming pop melodrama, Mother Mary. She is also an executive producer of the forthcoming Amazon Studios comedy series Overcompensating.

This marks Charli XCX’s first foray into feature films, and she joins a cast of up-and-coming actors who are making a name for themselves in the industry. With the backing of Legendary Entertainment, the film is sure to be a controversial one that will have audiences talking long after its release.