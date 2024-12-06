Becky Lynch has an amazing car collection. Lynch has been one of the biggest part of WWE's Women's Revolution. She is a seven-time WWE Women's World Champion, the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble Winner, and a onetime WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Moreover, Lynch is also known as the wife of fellow WWE World Champion Seth Freakin' Rollins.

Given Lynch's accomplishments in the WWE, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Becky Lynch's amazing $212K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lynch has a net worth of around $4 million. With a highly successful wrestling career, it isn't surprising to see the former WWE Women's Champion splurge on a few cars.

With Lynch focusing on wrestling and family, she opted to purchase cars that perfectly fit her lifestyle. Lynch's garage is stacked with versatile SUVs while also making an exception for a muscle car.

4. Jeep Wrangler

The cheapest car in Lynch's collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market at $35,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain, thanks to its off-roading abilities.

As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the seven-time Women's World Champion whenever she needs to go on long outdoor trips with her family or friends.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, the WWE star should be able to enjoy a U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler derives its power from a 2.9-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 197 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over six seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 112 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

3. Dodge Charger

The second-cheapest car in Lynch's collection is a Dodge Charger, which costs around $41,000. The Charger is an elite muscle car that fits Lynch's in-ring personality of The Man. It oozes with dominance and power, which is perfect for one of the top wrestlers of WWE's Women's Division.

The Charger operates on a 5.7-liter supercharged V8 engine. It produces 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Charger can go as fast as 204 mph. It can also accelerate with ease from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

2. Chevrolet Silverado

The first pickup truck that's parked in Lynch's garage is a Chevrolet Silverado. This versatile pickup comes in handy for transporting some bulky items thanks to its sufficient cargo space. In addition to this, the Silverado should also be an ideal vehicle whenever Lynch wants to engage with the outdoors with her family thanks to its ability to thrive in off-road conditions.

The Silverado is powered by a 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, this pickup truck can speed up to 114 mph. On the other hand, in terms of acceleration, it has the ability to move from standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair below 5½ seconds.

1. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much as $91,000, the most expensive car in Lynch's solid collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for family outings.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the toughest terrain as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little longer than six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Becky Lynch's amazing $212K car collection.