The Chicago Bears have not given their fans much to cheer about during the holiday season. The Bears are 4-11 heading into Week 17 and are riding a nine-game losing streak.

Chicago showed some signs of promise early in the 2024 campaign, getting to four wins rather quickly. But they have since imploded and are simply playing out the rest of the regular season.

The Bears have parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this season. Chicago's offense has not looked great with QB Caleb Williams at the helm, and ownership appears to have blamed coaching.

Next up for the Bears is a Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks. Seattle has everything to play for with their playoff hopes on the line. But that doesn't mean that they are destined to walk all over the Bears.

Can the Bears play spoiler and get a much-needed win against the Seahawks? Or will the Bears extend their losing streak to 10 consecutive games?

Below we will explore three Bears bold predictions ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Caleb Williams ends his interception-less streak against the Seahawks

Caleb Williams has not had the perfect rookie season, but he is certainly adjusting to the NFL game.

One of Caleb's best accomplishments during his rookie season is his interception-less streak. Williams is currently riding a nine-game streak where he has not thrown an interception. This is an impressive feat for any NFL quarterback, particularly for a rookie quarterback.

Williams deserves even more props for navigating through the dysfunction surrounding the Bears this season as well.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks have the perfect defense to fool Williams and end his historic streak.

My prediction: Caleb Williams will throw at least one interception against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. It would be great if Williams could carry his streak into the 2025 season, but I believe the Seahawks are the defense that will break his streak.

D'Andre Swift leads the Bears in scrimmage yards

Swift is not your prototypical workhorse back, but he has turned into one over the past two seasons.

Swift logged a career high 229 carries in 2023 with the Eagles and is on pace to exceed that record this season. He is not as efficient in Chicago (3.8 yards per carry) as he was in Philadelphia or Detroit (4.6 yards per carry). However, that is to be expected given the team's offensive struggles.

One factor that makes Swift more dangerous than your average RB is his pass-catching skills. Swift may not have the surest hands in the NFL, but he has proven that he is a weapon when used out of the backfield.

I believe that the combination of Swift's rushing and receiving skills will be on full display against Seattle.

My prediction: D'Andre Swift will lead all Bears player in scrimmage yards against the Seahawks. Williams will lean heavily on Swift to move the sticks, which will result in him getting plenty of touches. This is how he'll outgain receivers like Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

Chicago D allows over 400 yards of offense, does not force turnover

Chicago's defense has historically been a strength of the team. The same has been true over the past few seasons under Matt Eberflus. However, their defense has not felt like much of a strength in 2024.

This could partially be due to the offense's struggles. It's simple complementary football: if one unit is unable to stay on the field, then another unit will have to make up the difference. That leads to more attrition and a lower quality of play.

Aside from that, it is possible that something is fundamentally wrong with Chicago's defense. This could be the scheme or perhaps mistakes related to roster building.

In any case, the Bears have not been able to lean on their defense to solve all of their problems. This is especially true of their run defense, which has allowed over 2,000 yards to opponents with two games left to play.

I believe the Seahawks will take full advantage and coast to an easy win.

My prediction: Seattle will gain at least 400 total yards of offense against the Bears. At least 125 yards will come on the ground, likely from Zach Charbonnet. To make matters, the Bears will not manage to force a turnover against the Seahawks. Chicago would need a perfect performance to win this game, and I don't see it happening.