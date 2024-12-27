The Kansas City Chiefs ended an incredible streak by TJ Watt during their dominant road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champs are riding high and have officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While the Chiefs' bread and butter this season has been winning one-score affairs, Wednesday's game was a dominant display. Tight end Travis Kelce made history with the most touchdowns in NFL history at his position. In addition, Patrick Mahomes continued his surge for a third MVP.

However, Mahomes and Kelce's standout performances on Christmas couldn't have happened without an incredible showing from the offensive line. The unit held an elite Steelers defense in check, including star linebacker TJ Watt. According to Chiefs reporter Nick Jacobs, the six-time Pro Bowler generated zero pressures on 31 pass rushes in the affair. This marked the first game Watt did not have a single quarterback pressure since the Los Angeles Rams game on October 22, 2023.

Kansas City is a real threat to win a third straight Super Bowl

With Wednesday's performance, the Chiefs have reclaimed the top Super Bowl odds in the NFL. Even though the franchise is 15-1 overall, Kansas City has been building more momentum in recent weeks. Head coach Andy Reid's team is coming off two straight wins over playoff teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans. In both these games, Kansas City was in control from the get-go, showcasing a form it did not have for most of the season, particularly on offense.

Despite having perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, the Chiefs' offense has been up and down for most of the year. The unit has put up an average of 24.1 points per game. While that stat is higher than last year's team, it only ranks as the eleventh-highest-scoring offense in the league, paling compared to many other Super Bowl contenders.

However, the unit is experiencing subtle growth in the passing and running games. Patrick Mahomes has reaped the benefits of this upward trend. The superstar quarterback has now thrown for 26 touchdowns and eleven touchdowns while posting the sixth-best QBR in the league. In particular, the offense has shown out against two elite defenses in Pittsburgh and Houston. These performances are especially impressive, considering the Chiefs have played three games in eleven days.

The offensive line has performed impressively in both these games, giving up only one sack overall. That metric, along with quarterback pressures, will be key for this franchise going forward. If Patrick Mahomes is given adequate time in the pocket, with his weapons and Andy Reid as the play-caller, Kansas City could be en route to making history. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, and that possibility is becoming more realistic every week.