A new set of photos has popped up of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' latest win against the Houston Texans. They posed for a picture with Kelce's former high school coach, Jeff Rotsky, and his daughter, Emmie.

The new photos were shared by The Daily Mail. In the first photo, Swift posed with the Rotskys and Kelce. A second photo of just Emmie, Kelce, and Jeff was also featured. The VIP guests look elated in both photos.

For Swift, it was her return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. She had missed several games due to her Eras Tour and other plans. She attended the game in style, wearing a red jacket and black hat. Her parents allegedly came to the game as well.

This was Swift's seventh game of the season that she has attended. Her last was November 29 when the Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders.

These photos were taken after the Chiefs' latest victory. They defeated the Texans for their 14th win of the season. They will next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day before closing out the regular season against the Denver Broncos.

Taylor Swift's relationship with the “Guy on the Chiefs,” Travis Kelce

Since September 2023, Swift and Kelce have been in a relationship. They have since become the center of attention in the pop culture sphere.

It all started when Kelce called out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he attended one of her shows and was hoping to give her his phone number afterward. However, she did not greet her VIP guests, and he did not get to do so.

But a few months later, she showed up to the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, which they won. Their relationship continued to blossom in the following months as they were seen hanging out more.

In total, she attended 13 games during the NFL season, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers. So far, in 2024, she has attended seven games (all at Arrowhead Stadium).

Kelce has also supported Swift while she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour. He became a regular at her shows during the European leg during the summer of 2024.

He even went on stage with her during her concert in London, England, on June 23, 2024. Kelce performed as a background dancer during her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”