The Kansas City Chiefs will once again take on the Buffalo Bills in the postseason as the teams prepare to face off in the AFC Championship Game Sunday. The Chiefs have dominated the rivalry in recent years with a perfect 3-0 record in the playoffs against the Josh Allen-led Bills. And Kansas City has a little surprise up its sleeve for this weekend’s matchup.

The Chiefs have called wideout Justyn Ross up from the practice squad, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov on X. The third-year receiver will be on the team’s active roster for the Championship Game against Buffalo.

Ross’ elevation comes as something of a surprise. The Chiefs didn’t suffer any injuries to pass catchers in the divisional round win over the Houston Texans. And Ross hasn’t suited up for KC since Week 10. He’s played in just two games for the Chiefs this season, recording zero receptions on one target.

In 2023, Ross played in 10 games for Kansas City, catching six passes for 53 scoreless yards. However, he was arrested for domestic battery in October and ultimately suspended for six games due to the incident. Ross missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a foot injury.

Despite appearing in just 12 games and recording six receptions in his three-year career, Ross has two Super Bowl rings as a member of the Chiefs.

Kansas City lost wideout Rashee Rice to a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 and the team recently announced that sixth-year WR Mecole Hardman would not return this season due to injury.

Ross will join rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, who’s apparently playing with a chip on his shoulder because the Bills didn’t draft him, and most importantly, Travis Kelce. The veteran tight end racked up 117 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions against the Texans and he will, obviously, be the primary subject of the Bills’ defensive attention.

Buffalo is all that stands in the way of the Chiefs making a third straight Super Bowl appearance, and their fifth in the last six years, as the Bills prepare to square off against Kansas City and the officials on Sunday evening. Buffalo handed the Chiefs their only loss of the regular season in games they were actually trying to win. Now the Bills hope to turn their luck around against Kansas City in the playoffs.