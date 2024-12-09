The Kansas City Chiefs proved yet again in Week 14 that they are simply a hard bunch to take down. For the third game in a row, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions escaped with a three-point win, as they took care of business at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to come away with a 19-17 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

With that triumph over a divisional rival, the Chiefs successfully won an AFC West title for the ninth consecutive season. Apart from that, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce hit a milestone himself while setting a new NFL record.

“Travis Kelce is the fastest TE in NFL History (172 games) to reach 12,000 career receiving yards,” the NFL's X (formerly Twitter) account posted on Sunday.

Kelce, who turned 35 years old just last October, finished the Chargers game with 45 receiving yards while completing five receptions on six targets.

One of his receptions was a pivotal one for the Chiefs. With Kansas City trailing Los Angeles by a point and on a third-and-10 situation, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Kelce for a short connection that gave their team a fresh set of downs with only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Kansas City managed the clock to perfection from that point before kicker Matthew Wright made a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“I went through my reads,” Mahomes said after the game about that crucial play involving Kelce, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “As I was ready to run, I just saw 87 just sitting right there in the middle of the field, open. So I fired it to him.”

Fans react to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce setting new NFL record

Many online users have voiced out tier positive reactions to Kelce's milestone. Here are some of those:

“Congrats to Kelce. What an achievement,” a fan commented.

“That somewhat surprises me as a number of other tight ends (e.g. Shannon Sharpe, Tony Gonzalez, etc.) put up some pretty big stats, too…” another fan shared.

From a different commenter: “That catch was legendary! Kelce's route running skills are next level.”

“Love him or hate him, he’ll likely go down as the best TE of all time,” another X user opined.

“Kelce has turbos in those cleats,” chimed in another fan.

So far in the 2024 NFL regular season, Kelce has 682 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 890 catches and 107 targets through 13 games played.