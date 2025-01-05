The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs after overcoming a difficult December schedule. The Chiefs won three games in 11 days, culminating in Week 17’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kansas City put up 29 points in the game as Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy both had eight receptions and a touchdown. Both players were also fined in the Christmas Day matchup.

The All-Pro tight end was hit with a $14,069 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct, per insider Tom Pelissero on X. Kelce dunked over the crossbar as a tribute to former Chiefs’ great Tony Gonzalez.

The 12th-year veteran passed Gonzalez, setting the franchise receiving touchdown record against the Steelers. It was Kelce’s 77th career TD catch as well as his 1,000th reception. After the game he reminded Gonzalez of his promise to pay the fine for the homage.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce broke the Chiefs’ receiving TD record on Christmas

Worthy was also fined by the league after scoring against Pittsburgh. The Chiefs’ rookie wideout will have to cough up $14,069 and it’s unlikely that Tony Gonzalez helps him out. Worthy thought he found a loophole around the NFL’s stringent finger guns celebration crackdown as he lifted up his jersey, pretending to show a gun in his waistband, per Pelissero on X.

Expand Tweet

Worthy has settled in as a consistent offensive weapon over the second half of the season. He’s scored in three straight games and has recorded 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns while adding 104 yards and three scores on 20 carries in his first NFL season.

Kelce, meanwhile, has had a bit of a down year by his standards. The future Hall of Famer has 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

The Chiefs have nothing to play for in Week 18 and the team will likely rest Patrick Mahomes, Kelce and a number of other starters against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Denver, however, has a lot on the line in the season finale. If the Broncos win, they will clinch a playoff berth. If they lose and the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, the Dolphins will reach the postseason.