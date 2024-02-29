Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just won their third Super Bowl under Head Coach Andy Reid and now the focus has shifted the NFL Draft combine.
Mahomes is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history now and one of the best athletes to ever play the position, but his combine performance in 2017 tells a different tale, a curiosity Mahomes touched on with a recent request.
Recently, one of Mahomes' top receiving targets was the subject of a controversial $12 million contract decision. Mahomes got a shout out from his famous coach on his recent success.
As the NFL offseason heats up, Mahomes is busy trying to deflect attention from something that occurred in 2017 that he would like to forget.
Mahomes' Humble Request
The ex-Texas Tech Red Raiders star has seen his relatively slow 40-yard dash on TV broadcasts often recently, and is hoping the footage gets left on the shelf at the NFL Network this time around, according to a recent tweet. Mahomes ran a 4.80 40 time at the combine, calling to mind Tom Brady and others who didn't quite excel in the popular event.
As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore 😂😂😂
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2024
Mahomes has taken what appeared to be a weak point in his game and turned it into a strength as he has become one of the best passing, and rushing, quarterbacks in the NFL.
Fans React to Chiefs' Mahomes Joke
Fans mostly went easy on the three-time Super Bowl champ.
“Patrick Mahomes 40 Time: Just Fast Enough,” one fan wrote on Twitter in response to Mahomes' take.
“Same with @StoneColdJones and we all know why,” another fan added, tagging star Chiefs defender in a post on X.
Another fan posted the video anyway, perhaps to Mahomes' chagrin assuming he did have a chance to see it.
That would be wrong.pic.twitter.com/H59CjMDoGy
— Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) February 28, 2024