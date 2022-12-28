By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The 2022 College Football Orange Bowl will feature a matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams have had successful seasons and will be looking to finish strong with a win in this highly anticipated bowl game. The Tigers, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, have done pretty well this season, going 11-2. On the other side, the Volunteers, under the guidance of head coach Josh Heupel, will be looking to end on a strong note after they went 2-2 in their last four games.

This game promises to be a thrilling matchup between two highly-touted teams, and it will be exciting to see who comes out on top. Ahead of this Capital One Orange Bowl clash between the Tigers and the Volunteers at the Hard Rock Stadium, we’ll be making our Clemson football predictions.

The Volunteers had a successful season under head coach Josh Heupel, beating Alabama and LSU and performing well in the loss to Georgia. However, a loss to South Carolina and an injury to star quarterback Hendon Hooker marred their season. Despite this, they still made it to the Orange Bowl.

Clemson football, on the other hand, had a chance to make it to the College Football Playoff had they beaten South Carolina. Despite losing quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to Oregon State and key players on defense, Clemson still has a strong lineup. This includes quarterback Cade Klubnik and a talented offensive front. The Tigers’ performance against Tennessee will be an important moment to cap off their 2022 season.

Having said that, let’s get into our Clemson football predictions for the 2023 Fiesta Bowl against Tennessee.

4. Clemson offensive line shows up

Clemson football’s offensive line has struggled this year, particularly with pass blocking. However, they have been better at run blocking. In this matchup, the offenses are expected to put on a show. In order for Clemson to win in a shootout, the offensive line needs to play exceptionally well.

This unit has improved throughout the season and has been one of Clemson’s best surprises. If they can win their matchup in the trenches against Tennessee’s d-line, the Tigers offense should churn out a significant amount of yards.

3. Clemson run game gets going

The Clemson football offense has centered around running back Will Shipley this season. That is no surprise since he has rushed for over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns. He even averages 5.75 yards per carry. Backup running back Phil Mafah has also contributed, averaging 5 yards per carry for a total of 476 yards.

On the other end, Tennessee football’s run defense, anchored by linebacker Aaron Beasley, is also pretty strong. It, in fact, ranks 19th in the country and allows only 3.24 yards per carry. However, Clemson should still prioritize their running game, led by Shipley, in this matchup. While Tennessee’s defense is among the top 20 teams in terms of run defense, they have also been vulnerable at times. Establishing the run early with Shipley and Mafah should make it a very difficult night for the Volunteers.

2. QB Cade Klubnik starts and plays well

Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in the upcoming matchup against the Volunteers. Klubnik, who has limited experience with only 46 passing attempts, will face off against Tennessee’s defense, which ranks as the fifth-worst in the country against the pass. We expect him to take full advantage.

In his limited playing time, Klubnik has shown promise, completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s blowout victory over North Carolina. He will likely rely on his veteran targets, such as wide receiver Joseph Ngata and tight end Davis Allen, to help lead the Clemson offense. With Klubnik under center and playing confidently, the Clemson offense should look to establish a strong passing attack against Tennessee’s susceptible defense. We expect the Tigers to take full control of this game sooner rather than later.

1. Clemson Tigers end strong with a win over Tennessee

Despite suffering a loss to South Carolina, Clemson football is still motivated to perform well in the Orange Bowl. Keep in mind that the injury to Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (torn ACL) is a major blow to the Volunteers’ chances of victory.

Clemson also has a strong defense, ranking 10th in EPA/play. As such, it is expected to dominate possession of the ball, particularly since Tennessee ranks last in the nation in time of possession. The Clemson defensive front should hold up well against the Volunteers offense, which will also be without wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt. Meanwhile, Clemson linebackers Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Trenton Simpson will look to stop the Tennessee offense.

With all these in mind, Clemson football should end its season strong with a big Orange Bowl win over Tennessee.