New EA College Football 25 info released this week, including information on the new CFP structure and Bowl Games. With the College Football Playoff structure expanding to 12 total teams, many want to know if those new rules apply to EA Sports' upcoming game as well. Thankfully, we now have info on the CFP structure, as well as which Bowl Games are coming to the game.
Will EA College Football 25 Include The CFP, Bowl Games?
We're in the game!#CFB25 • #CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z9RhqpgK4K
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) February 22, 2024
Yes, EA Sports College Football will include the 12-team CFP (College Football Playoffs) structure, as well as every Bowl Game. From the Rose Bowl, to the Gasparilla Bowl, every single Bowl game makes its way into EA Sports' upcoming sports title. Along with the new Transfer Window rules and NIL structure, College Football 25 seems to include almost every major change the sport has seen since NCAA 14.
So, what does this mean? Technically, players will get to experience the 12-team structure for the CFP before the real players do next season. With College Football 25 slated for a Summer 2024 release, you'll get to take on the nation's best teams en route to a National Championship.
However, should your team barely miss the playoffs, have no fear. There are tons of Bowl games for your team to participate in and bring something back to your campus. From the Texas Bowl, to the Pop-Tarts bowl and beyond, there's several games to make each season different.
Overall, this should make things especially exciting for Dynasty players, especially if EA includes an Online Dynasty Mode. Watching where you place compared to other teams/players makes the season all the more exciting. Furthermore, it's nice to see, in terms of presentation, the game going all out for accurate representation.
And of course, EA College Football 25 will include real-life players who decide to opt-in to the game.Furthermore, several Sports TV personalities, including Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Jesse James Palmer, and more are confirmed to be in the game. However, it seems fans might needd to wait a bit longer to see real coaches make their video game debut in EA College Football.
Nevertheless, we look forward to seeing how much farther EA Sports will take their presentation in College Football 25.
