With the Indianapolis Colts in desperate need of a new quarterback, Bryce Young has become a major player of interest to the team. While the biggest red flag against Young is his height, the Colts still seem to view him as a potential franchise QB.

Young measured in at just 5’10 1/8″ at the NFL combine. The Alabama star is considered to be on the shorter end of the quarterback spectrum. However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen are looking for more than just height in their next QB, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic.

“There’s still a lot of evaluation to be done before that decision is made,” Keefer wrote of the Colts drafting a QB. “But something both Ballard and new coach Shane Steichen did allow: Size won’t scare them away. That’s an interesting development on the Bryce Young front.”

Currently holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Indianapolis will likely have to trade up if they wanted to land Young. He is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in this year’s draft class alongside Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. While it may be costly, the Colts seem to be willing to make a play for Young if they believe he can change their franchise.

What Young lacks in size, he makes up for in pure talent. In three years at Alabama, Bryce Young threw for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was a bit more mobile in his last year with the Crimson Tide, rushing for four touchdowns.

The Colts have endured years of quarterback turmoil. They’re determined to find the right QB for the job. If that player is Young, they won’t hesitate due to his height.