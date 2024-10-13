After falling just short in a wild comeback attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, the Indianapolis Colts fell to 2-3 on the season. Worse still, injuries were piling up in Indianapolis. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was hurt the week prior, giving way to veteran passer Joe Flacco. Running back Jonathan Taylor also got banged up in Week 4 and was forced to miss last Sunday against the Jaguars. And wide receiver Michael Pittman was expected to miss multiple games after suffering a back injury in Week 5.

The Colts stopped short of placing Pittman on the injured reserve. And, incredibly, Pittman pulled a complete 180 and returned to a full practice on Friday. Instead of missing four or more games, the fifth-year pro is expected to play against the Tennessee Titans in the Colts' Week 6 matchup.

Pittman made the trip to Nashville with the team and his odds of suiting up are good, according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder on X. The receiver is officially questionable but is “tracking to play Sunday,” per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. It’s quite an unexpected turnaround as the Colts were anticipating being without Pittman for several weeks.

Colts wideout Michael Pittman should play in Week 6

The good news continued for Indy as fellow wideout Josh Downs and second-year QB Anthony Richardson are also expected to play against the Titans, according to Holder.

Richardson was knocked out of the Colts' Week 4 game after taking some brutal hits from Pittsburgh Steelers defenders. While Flacco filled in admirably, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns as he came close to producing a heroic performance against the Jaguars, Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Richardson would remain the team’s starter when he is healthy enough to play. After making huge strides in his recovery, Richardson could return in Week 6.

The Colts’ positive injury updates did not extend to Taylor, however. The All-Pro running back will miss his second straight game as he’s already been ruled out for Week 6 with an ankle injury. In his place Trey Sermon had 10 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. He added six receptions for 24 additional yards.