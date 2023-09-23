The Indianapolis Colts will head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Colts-Ravens prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Colts defeated the Houston Texans 31-20 in Week 2 to snag their first win of the season. Amazingly, they jumped out to a 28-10 halftime lead. They controlled the ball and held off a comeback attempt. Unfortunately, Anthony Richardson suffered a concussion and may not play in Week 3. Richardson went 6 for 10 with 56 yards passing and three rushes for 35 yards and two touchdowns before departing the game. Then, Gardner Minshew came into the game and went 19 for 23 with 171 yards in relief. Zach Moss also rushed 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has their best game in ages as they pressured CJ Stroud all day. Significantly, they finished with six sacks. They will face a different challenge this week as they take on one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game.

The Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24. Ultimately, the Ravens led early and blew the lead once before regaining it and pulling away. Significantly, Lamar Jackson finished with 237 yards passing with two touchdowns while also rushing 12 times for 54 yards. Gus Edwards rushed 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Justice Hill added 11 rushes for 41 yards. Nelson Agholor had five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Zay Flowers added four receptions for 62 yards, while tight end Mark Andrews finished with five catches for 45 yards.

The Colts lead the all-time series 10-7. Conversely, the Ravens won the last bout 31-25 in overtime in 2021. The Ravens have won four in a row at home against the Colts. Also, they are 6-4 overall at home against the Colts through 10 games.

Here are the Colts-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Ravens Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +8.5 (-115)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Baltimore Ravens: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 44.5 (-102)

Under: 44.5 (-120)

How to Watch Colts vs. Ravens Week 3

TV: CBS Sports and YouTube TV

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+ Paramount + and Y

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The Colts may have to play without Richardson. Unfortunately, this is an offense that is already without Jonathan Taylor. Richardson has had uneven results through a game and a half as he has gone 30 for 47 with 279 yards passing with one touchdown and an interception while also rushing 13 times for 75 yards and three scores.

Moss may be the guy the Colts rely on. Ultimately, this is his first real chance at being the starting running back for a team, and he must show he can handle it. Michael Pittman will try to keep his stellar season going. So far, he has 16 receptions for 153 yards.

The defense has some playmakers that can jump out. First, there is Deforest Buckner. He has eight solo tackles and two sacks. Then, there is Damson Ebukam. He has notched four solo tackles and one sack. Next, there is Shaquille Leonard. He has gathered six solo tackles so far.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must prevent Jackson from running all over them and find a way to defend.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens are satisfied with their 2-0 start, as their offense has produced results while the defense has maintained consistency. Now, they hope to go to 3-0 with their great core of talent.

Jackson has passed for 406 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while rushing 18 times for 92 yards. Now, he hopes to add more stats to his ledger this Sunday. Edwards has rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Hill has rushed 19 times for 50 yards with two touchdowns while also catching three passes for 12 yards. Zay Flowers has 13 receptions for 140 yards. Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. has five receptions and 66 yards and may play this weekend despite sustaining an ankle injury last weekend. Andrew hopes to build on his great start to the season.

The defense has some players that can turn a game around. Significantly, Roquan Smith has 11 solo tackles and a sack. Patrick Queen has eight solo tackles and a sack. Lastly, Jadeveon Clowney has four solo tackles and a sack.

The Ravens will cover the spread if Jackson can get the wheels going and frustrate the Colts. Then, they need the defense to stop the Indianapolis running game and force them to pass.

Final Colts-Ravens Prediction & Pick

If Richardson plays, it may be a close game. regardless, the Ravens already have a lot of firepower. Jackson is on a mission to carry the Ravens and that will continue this week.

Final Colts-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens: -7.5 (-122)