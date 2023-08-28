They are breathing easy in Washington these days, as a dark cloud has been lifted from the Commanders franchise. Daniel Snyder is no longer associated with the team, and there is hope that new owner Josh Harris and his group can return the team to its past glory.

Nobody is expecting that to happen overnight, and that's a good thing. The Commanders are once again in one of the toughest divisions in football as they must compete with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles as well as the highly competitive Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants may not be far ahead of the Commanders in terms of talent, but they made the playoffs last season.

Ron Rivera remains at the helm of the franchise, and while he is regularly considered to be under the gun as far as job security is concerned, he has done an admirable job as he begins his 4th year with the Commanders. While it has not been an official part of his job description, Rivera has had to mitigate much of the Snyder effect on the franchise.

Snyder was associated with controversy and scandal, while Rivera has come across as a decent man who was trying to steer the team into clear waters.

Now Rivera can concentrate on football, personnel and game strategy. That should work in the coach's favor as the extracurricular activities of the previous ownership/administration will no longer be an issue.

Quarterback issues

The Commanders don't have a superstar quarterback. It's just the opposite, as many of the preseason assessments rated Washington as having the worst quarterback situation in the league.

While Sam Howell is not a well-known commodity, he has had an excellent summer and has earned the team's QB1 position. Howell has demonstrated that he has the arm strength and leadership skills to succeed in the NFL, but he is going to have to show that he can consistently make the right decision with the ball and also have the pocket presence to take what the defense will give him.

A solid showing in the preseason does not necessarily translate to competence and effective play in the regular season. Howell will certainly have a chance to show what he can do, and he has a favorable schedule in the first two weeks of the season against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

However, if he struggles early or Rivera does not like what he sees, he can turn the offense over to veteran backup Jacoby Brissett. While Brissett does not have elite talent, he has the experience to recognize what opposing defenses are trying to take away from him, and he can keep the team afloat if his number is called.

McLaurin is a big-time performer

The greatest asset on offense is wide receiver Terry McLaurin. When he is healthy, McLaurin has the talent to make huge plays on a consistent basis. He has done just that even though the Commanders have struggled so badly at the quarterback position.

McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,191 yards and 5 touchdowns last year, and McLaurin has exceeded the 1,000-yards mark in each of the last 3 seasons. His best season came in 2020 when he caught 87 passes for 1,181 yards and 4 scores.

There are questions about McLaurin's health, as he sprained a toe in preseason. The Commanders need to have him in the lineup, but he may not be at his best when the team opens the season.

The Commanders could cause issues for opponents with their receivers. Jahan Dotson turned heads with his earliest appearance at rookie camp, and Curtis Samuel fits in well.

Defensive line is strength of the team

There is no doubt that the strength of this team lies within the defensive line. If Chase Young is healthy, this group could be among the best in the league. Even if he is not, the Commanders have Montez Sweat, DaRon Payne and Jonathan Allen. Those three are capable of pounding opposing offensive lines and creating havoc for the quarterback.

Payne led the team with 11.5 sacks last year, and he was followed by Sweat with 8.0 QB traps while Allen had 7.5.

If Young can join them, the Commanders could have a Fearsome Foursome of some renown.

Linebackers are weak

The defensive line cannot do it all by itself. The linebacking crew is not up to snuff, and this has to irk Rivera, a fine linebacker in his playing days with the Chicago Bears.

This is where the Commanders need to make a move. They need to find a linebacker in a trade who can upgrade this unit and support the talented defensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are loaded at the LB position, and if the Commanders can make a trade for Alex Highsmith, they would upgrade their unit.