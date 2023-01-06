By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was placed on IR earlier this week, and now it’s been revealed that he underwent season-ending surgery. According to Matthew Paras of The Washington Times, Gibson had surgery to repair a fractured foot that’s been plaguing him for the past few weeks. Gibson has reportedly been playing through the foot fracture, but will be sidelined in Week 18 after undergoing surgery to repair the injury.

Via Paras on Twitter:

“Antonio Gibson underwent foot surgery yesterday, Rivera said. He had a foot fracture.”

It certainly sounds like a brutal injury for Gibson to have fought through, but the Commanders’ running back showcased his toughness and managed to stay on the field despite laboring through the ailment. A fractured foot is no joke of an injury, especially for a running back/kick returner.

Gibson saw his role as the Commanders RB1 overtaken by rookie Brian Robinson, who was sidelined for the first part of the season while recovering from an offseason shooting. While Gibson’s role was reduced, he still put his head down and went to work for the Commanders on a weekly basis. On the year, Antonio Gibson logged 149 carries for 546 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibson returned 21 kicks on the year, too, picking up 486 yards including a season-long return of 45 yards.

The third-year running back faces an uncertain future with the organization, and now that his 2022 campaign is over, it’s possible he’ll be suiting up elsewhere in 2023. Gibson is due to make $1.282 million in the final year of his rookie deal next year, while carrying a dead cap hit of $286,483.