The Washington Commanders are barely hanging onto the final wild card spot in the NFC, and have an extremely important against the Cleveland Browns coming up in Week 17. However, it looks like they will be going into this contest shorthanded, as they will be without a key member of their running back committee in Antonio Gibson.

Gibson picked up a knee injury in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers, which limited him to just 21 offensive snaps on the day. There was concern that Gibson would have to miss some time as a result of the injury, and the latest update on Gibson has confirmed those fears, as he will be out for the Commanders Week 17 contest.

Via Nicki Jhabvala:

“Commanders game status vs. Browns:

OUT

RB Antonio Gibson (foot/knee) OL Saahdiq Charles (concussion) DE James Smith-Williams (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) S Percy Butler (hip) S Kam Curl (ankle) CB Christian Homes (ankle)”

This is a tough blow for the Commanders, as Gibson had formed an effective running back duo with Brian Robinson. Even though Gibson has curiously lost his role as the team’s lead running back, he was still managing to make an impact when he got the ball, whether it was on the ground or in the passing game.

Robinson will now have to carry the load in this one, and it will be important for him to have a big game to help out Carson Wentz, who is replacing Taylor Heinicke under center as Washington attempts to give their offense a spark. Gibson has always given the unit a spark this season, and it’s clear his absence will be felt in this one.