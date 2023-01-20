The Washington Commanders enter the 2023 offseason with major question marks surrounding the quarterback position. Former NFL executive Joe Banner gave an honest critique about the Commanders‘ QB, however it didn’t paint Washington’s options in the greatest light.

Washington started the season with Carson Wentz as their quarterback. After injury they turned to Taylor Heinicke. But after Heinicke and the team struggled down the stretch, ultimately being eliminated from the playoffs, the Commanders turned to rookie Sam Howell.

Howell is now poised to be the Commanders’ Week 1 starter next season, barring the team making a big trade of free agent acquisition. Banner stated that he thinks Washington is a QB away from being a, ‘good,’ team. However, he wasn’t so confident in Howell earning the starting role, via the Al Galdi Podcast.

“I think the Commanders are a quarterback away from being a good team,” Banner said. “I don’t know that they are a great quarterback away from being a great team. There’s more that needs to be done.”

“The odds are the fifth-round draft choice that everyone else passed on is not suddenly the answer after 20 years of searching for a quarterback,” Banner continued. “So, I would be concerned if that was the only thing we were going to do.”

In his NFL debut, Howell threw for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The numbers might not be too tantalizing, but the Commanders still beat the Cowboys 26-6.

After the Wentz debacle, the Commanders are in desperate need of a QB. For better or worse, the answer right now appears to be Howell. To Banner, that decision is for the worst.