The Washington Commanders have been one of the best stories in the NFL throughout the 2024 season. Washington finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020 season. The Commanders got a huge win on Sunday, defeating the Buccaneers 23-20 on an epic last-second field goal.

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez iced the game for Washington. He drilled 37-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. The kick doinked off one of the uprights and went in, which added even more to the excitement of the moment.

Lizzy Gonzalez, the wife of Zane Gonzalez, had a great reaction on social media after the incredible play.

“Holy hell, proud of my guy,” Lizzy wrote on social media, along with a photo of Zane Gonzalez. “Next round, here we go!”

In retrospect, there was no guarantee that Gonzalez would make the kick. Even though it was a short field goal, Gonzalez was apparently battling through an injury at the end of the game.

“The kick prior to that, I had a little something going on in my hip,” Gonzalez said. “But I hit it in the net, and it felt fine. So I was just trying to stay smooth, stay underneath it, and hit it right.”

Despite being the hero the Commanders needed, Gonzalez admitted that the doink still bothers him. To no surprise of his wife Lizzy.

“Me being a little bit of a perfectionist (my wife will say), I was a little upset it doinked in,” Gonzalez concluded. “I wanted it to go smooth, right down the middle. But a make is a make, and I will take it and get out of here with a win.”

Magic Johnson shared his immediate reaction after Commanders' playoff win

Magic Johnson, who is part of the ownership group for the Commanders, was thrilled that his team even made the playoffs.

Johnson was even more happy to see the Commanders win a playoff game during his first season with the team.

“I'm just happy for all Commanders fans around the world,” Johnson said via Fox Sports' Greg Auman after the huge win. “The ownership group, we wanted to turn it around, led by Josh Harris, and we just are so proud of these young men for the season and now winning this playoff game. It's all about the players. Don't make this about me… It's about that team in there.”

Washington won their first playoff game since the 2005 season. Hopefully it is the first of many to come under a new ownership group.

The Commanders are now in for a hectic week. They must travel back to Washington to prepare for the next round of the playoffs before heading back on the road again.

Next up for the Commanders is a Divisional round matchup against the No. 1 seed Lions. That game will kick off at 8PM ET on Saturday.