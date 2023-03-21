The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a contract with DE Dante Fowler. Fowler returns to the Cowboys on a 1-year contract after a strong season in Dallas, reports the Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

The former top five pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dante Fowler signed with the Cowboys last year in order to rejuvenate his career. Fowler is entering his ninth NFL season, a career that has been riddled with highs and lows.

Dante Fowler missed his rookie season out of Florida University, but bounced all the way back to be a key defender for the Jaguars in a run to the 2017 AFC Championship. His Jaguars tenure ended a year later with a trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the 2019 campaign, Dante Fowler was playing in a contract year and had a career high 11.5 sacks and 16 QB hits. This ultimately led to a big payday with the Atlanta Falcons, however his entire stay in Atlanta was a disaster. Playing under Dan Quinn as a Falcon, he was able to follow him to Dallas last season in an attempt to return to form.

Dante Fowler had six sacks last season, his best year since 2019, and cemented a place for himself in the Cowboys defense for the fall of 2023. The Dallas Cowboys had one of the top defenses across the NFL last year, and will look to remain feared on that side of the ball.

The recent acquisition of Stephon Gilmore will create a dangerous duo in the Cowboys secondary with Trevon Diggs. This addition will only help Fowler and the big guys up front continue to dominate the trenches for Dallas.