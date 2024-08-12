Cowboys’ Micah Parsons makes Olympic plea amid NFL preseason

Despite the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 13-12, to start their preseason, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took time to look forward to the 2028 LA Olympics. As the Cowboys played tough defense, intercepting four passes in their preseason opener, the linebacker could only watch as his team commit several errors and end up losing the game. After all, anyone would want a distraction after a hard-fought loss.

In a post on X, Parsons expressed his wish to represent the country in the Olympics.

“I need to find a way to get in the Olympics by 2028!” he said. “What events yall think I can do?? Need ideas!!”

Flag football in the Olympics

Like many Americans, the All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons could simply be excited at the debut of flag football in the 2028 Olympics. Last October, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the LA28 Organizing Committee's recommendation to add five new sports, including flag football, in the Summer Games. This development allows the USA Football team to play on the Olympic stage, on their home turf.

Moreover, USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said, “Today is a momentous day for American football. We are incredibly thankful to the IOC and LA28 Organizing Committee for recognizing flag football as a sport worthy of inclusion in the Olympic Games.”

Today, flag football has grown in the world stage. For instance, 20 million people play the sport in over 100 countries. In the United States, 7.1 million people have played the game, while over half a dozen states have recognized girls' flag football as a varsity sport.

On the other hand, the actual event doesn't seem to matter much to Parsons, given his post. Moreover, in another post, he even said that he was willing to take a break from the NFL in 2027 to prepare for the Olympics.

Still, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III recommended that he join the USA flag football team.

“No need. Just be the rusher in Flag Football,” Griffin III said. “Most important position on the team. You have speed and are agile. It's perfect for you.”

Parsons' future with the Cowboys

However, Micah Parsons might have other considerations in mind. He is currently locked in contract negotiations with the Cowboys, although he might be third in the list of priorities behind wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott. While under contract through 2025, Parsons should make $21.32 million if the team doesn't extend him sooner.

In his first three seasons, Parsons became a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, finishing second twice and third once. He has tallied 40.5 sacks and earned selections to the Pro Bowl and a spot on the first- or second-team All-Pro.