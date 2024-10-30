The Dallas Cowboys have been without cornerback DaRon Bland for the entire season as he battled through a foot injury. But as the Cowboys prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Bland is now ready to make his debut.

Dallas is activating Bland off of injured reserve, via Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. With Bland nearing the end of his practice window, the Cowboys needed to activate him or lose him for the entire season. Clearly, the team has been impressed with his recovery and is prepared to welcome Bland back to their defense.

While Bland might be his last name, the cornerback's game is anything but. Since joining the Cowboys in 2022, he has racked up 123 tackles, 63 pass breakups and 14 interceptions. The 2023 season saw Bland truly breakout as he led the league with nine interceptions. He took five of them to the house, which also led the NFL. Bland's defense prowess earned him All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys might be 3-4 on the season, but their pass defense has been some of the best in the league. Entering Week 9, they rank third in the league by allowing 256 yards per game. Adding Bland back into the mix should make Dallas even scarier on the defensive side of the ball.

They need to turn things around in a hurry if they want to get back on their Super Bowl train. While their losses came against two top teams in the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, Dallas has lost two straight games.

DaRon Bland can't do it alone, but he'll certainly give the Cowboys a massive boost. After a seasons worth of waiting, Dallas fans can now finally breathe a sigh of relief. Bland is here to help kick the season into hyperdrive and get back on a winning foot.