Dallas Cowboys, Super Bowl 58 champions? After their latest offensive explosion in an impressive 33-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, the Cowboys joined a rare NFL company.

With that 20-point win, the Cowboys became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with eight wins by 20 or more points, according to Blake Warye. Two of the three previous teams won the Super Bowl (1996 Green Bay Packers, 1999 Los Angeles Rams) while the third was the 2007 New England Patriots who went undefeated before losing Super Bowl 42.

The win against the Eagles is the best of the bunch as no other victory by those margins came against a team currently above .500. It's a remarkable stat nonetheless and one that Dallas deserves praise for in a league that is loaded with talent in all 32 locker rooms.

Are trophies coming to Dallas?

No team is playing better than the Cowboys at the moment and it's hard to argue that any quarterback looks as good as Dak Prescott. Not only is Dallas among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but Prescott finds himself as the favorite for league MVP on some sportsbooks.

Since losing to the Eagles in Week 9, the Cowboys are 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 23 points in those games. Prescott was nearly perfect during that stretch, posting a 117.3 passer rating with 15 passing touchdowns and only two turnovers.

The final four weeks of the season offer several tough matchups for the Cowboys before the playoffs begin, but wins in those games will only further solidify Dallas' status as a Super Bowl contender.

Regardless of what happens over the next month, the Cowboys and Dak Prescott are a legitimate threat to not only represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but to win it as well.