The Dallas Cowboys will finish with a losing record for the second time under head coach Mike McCarthy after Week 17’s humbling 41-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. While McCarthy’s contract expires at the end of the season, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is not in a hurry to make any coaching decisions.

Still, the coaching carousel is about to begin and Dallas will face constant questioning thanks to Jones’ indecisiveness over McCarthy’s future. On Friday, Jones was asked about Jon Gruden as a coaching candidate. But the Cowboys’ owner/ president/ GM had no interest in discussing the matter. “I just don't have any comment there at all. Jon is a friend, and let's leave it at that,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

Gruden is considered a coach to watch when the hiring cycle begins after the 2024 regular season ends. Although he hasn’t been a head coach since resigning from the Raiders in 2021 due to scandalous emails that were leaked to the press, Gruden has been active in the NFL. Most recently he worked as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints during training camp last season.

Would the Cowboys replace Mike McCarthy with Jon Gruden?

As for McCarthy, the Cowboys realize he’ll draw interest from other teams. He delivered three straight 12-win seasons for Dallas before a disappointing 2024 campaign. It seemed as if McCarthy would return as the Cowboys’ coach after Jones praised him for a gritty performance in Week 16’s nationally televised victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But last week’s blowout loss to the Eagles has left his fate up in the air.

It’s unclear exactly where McCarthy hopes to continue his career as he has remained mum about his desire to return to Dallas. Still, the Cowboys have a window to negotiate exclusively with the veteran coach, as the season ends January 5 but his contract expires January 14. After that date, he can interview with any team he’s interested in joining.

McCarthy isn’t the only Cowboys coach on an expiring contract, as most of Dallas’ staff faces uncertainty. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer signed a one-year deal with the team prior to the 2024 season and he too could be looking for a new gig if Jones decides to make a change.

The Cowboys host the Washington Commanders in the season finale Sunday. Dallas can finish 8-9 and winners of five of the last seven games. The Commanders are looking to lock up the sixth seed in the NFC with a victory in Week 18.