It was reported Monday that Mike McCarthy will not be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season which makes the search for “America's Team” all the more interesting. As there will be immense speculation of who will be the next head coach of the Cowboys with even some speculating Jason Witten, former player Marcus Spears speaks of a handful of candidates, with one he hones in on being Deion Sanders.

Marcus Spears makes the case for Deion Sanders to the Cowboys

It has been known that Sanders has coached college football starting at Jackson State before heading to the University of Colorado, but Spears would say that if he heads to the NFL, Dallas would be a prime opportunity. Spears would say on ESPN that besides Sanders bringing the “flash” to the team, he could be a person who could convince owner Jerry Jones to try new things.

“I'm super interested to see if Deion Sanders, prime time, is going to get some interest in this job as well. We know Jerry loves the flash,” Spears said. “We know he loves to bring the attention, and no one would do that more than more than Prime. I wonder if Prime would leave Colorado and go take that on.”

“And here's the caveat about Prime Matt, as much as you and I have talked over the years about Jerry and him not relinquishing power or control, Prime may be one guy that can at least go up to the office and say, Jerry. Let's try it my way, because of the respect that I think Jerry has for Deion Sanders so it's going to be super interesting but I think he should be a name.”

Besides making headlines in college football, Sanders was an electric player, being a part of a few iconic teams with one being Dallas from 1995 to 1999 as a shutdown cornerback. While Spears has said it, there have been fans asking for the Cowboys to hire Sanders as the next head coach.

Other options for the Cowboys include a familiar face

In terms of other candidates that could fill in McCarthy's void, two that might not be able to interview for the Cowboys job are Detroit Lions offensive and defensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn. Because Dallas was dealing with negotiations with McCarthy on a possible extension, they weren't able to request interviews and will now have to wait till after the season has concluded unless the two have decided their next destination.

Still, Speats mentions those two along with former Cowboys and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as an option.

“Philosophically, do you want an offensive mind?” Spears asked. “And when I think about things that have transpired in football, you have to wait now on Ben Johnson to try to have an interview with him, because you waited so long and played the Mike McCarthy thing up until the end, typical Cowboys. Aaron Glenn, I think would be a really good fit in Dallas as a guy that can really, like take over a locker room as a former player, and kind of disassociate that part of it with what goes on in the outside. Those are two things that I think about.”

“Kellen Moore, I wouldn't be shocked if they revisit Kellen Moore now that he's had an opportunity to go other places, prove that he runs a high-level offense, and he does, obviously, Philly is in the playoffs, trying to make a run to the Super Bowl right now.”

The Cowboys look to bounce back after finishing 7-10 last season.