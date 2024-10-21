Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't moved by Hall of Famer Troy Aikman's criticisms of the team's wide receivers. Last week, the signal-caller turned TV broadcaster took aim at the Cowboys wide receivers and said they all ran terrible routes and were making life more difficult for Dak Prescott. Aikman even took shots at CeeDee Lamb. However, McCarthy wasn't having any of it, per RJ Kraft and Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“They don’t carry any weight with me, because I watch all the tape,” McCarthy said. “I get to go to the meetings. I’m at practice. I’m part of the games. So I have a clear understanding of what and where. Troy’s statement in particular, I don’t agree with the word selection. There is definitely need for improvement in every position, not just one position that he commented on.”

Last week, Aikman shared comments dismantling most of the Cowboys' offense.

“I think the routes are terrible,” Aikman said last Thursday. “I think they run terrible routes. And I’ve thought that beyond this year. I think CeeDee (Lamb) has got to improve in his route running. As a quarterback, if you’re not certain where guys are going to be consistently, it’s hard to play the position. That’s what I see.

“I see guys lazy coming off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes they run, usually if they do, it’s because they’re anticipating they’re going to get the football on that play, but if they’re not, they don’t. And it all ties together. I’m not impressed with that part of it.”

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin was so ever eloquent in his dismissal of Aikman's words, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas News.

“Troy whatever he fake think he know outside the building, that’s his opinion. But in this we all in here together. We just trying to be better and do what we do to get a win.”

McCarthy also criticized Cowboys' offense

Perhaps McCarthy doesn't want to give weight to outside detractors, but he made similar, if only more vague, criticisms of the Dallas offense after their blowout 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Our basics are not in order,” McCarthy said. “It’s stating the obvious, it starts with the turnover ratio. Fundamentals of football are part of your everyday existence in this game. We cannot function where we are as far as the number of giveaways and lack of takeaways.”

“So really, I just kept it about football,” he continued. “The technique, fundamentals and how you improve that, the focus with that. The number of moving parts. Regardless of that, we need to be more connected, more uniform. Just kept it about the things we did do, didn’t do and make sure the direction was clear and the direction we’re going.”

Like most problems with the Cowboys, there's no accountability, and it starts at the very top with owner and general manager Jerry Jones.