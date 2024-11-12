The Dallas Cowboys are having an awful 2024 NFL season. Dallas is 3-6 heading into Week 11 and is on a four-game losing streak. The Cowboys are widely regarded as the most disappointing team in the league this season. All of the team's off-field drama does not help matters.

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe had a blunt response when asked if he would've tried to juggle a podcast and an NFL career like Micah Parsons does.

“No I would’ve stayed off social media because I don’t want to hear because everyone has social media and now they’re a GM, they’re a head coach, they’re ex-players, they know more about the game than players know,” Sharpe said. “They know more coverages, more fronts, more formations, no I would not have wanted any part of that.”

“I wouldn’t have wanted to play in this league because it seems like guys play for attention,” Sharpe continued. “The thing that Trevon Diggs did, the reason he confronted the guy, 2 minutes after walking off the field. So that’s what’s on your mind after a loss. After you got carried, the first thing is to go grab my phone and to see what they’re saying on social media? I want no part of that. I wanted to win and I wanted to have teammates that wanted to win. I’m not so sure the lion’s share of these guys want to win.”

Sharpe is referring to Diggs confronting a reporter after a loss because of comments they made criticizing him.

Parsons is one player who has his own podcast and regularly shares his opinion on that show or on social media. No topic seems to be off limits — he'll talk about Dak Prescott, his own contract situation, or most recently the team's head coach.

It's surprising to hear Sharpe's reaction considering he has had a successful career in sports media after retiring from the NFL.

Micah Parsons rips ‘outrageous' reaction to comments about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy

The 2024 season has gone from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Not only are they a disappointment on the field, they are also causing drama off the field as well.

Micah Parsons sent a stray comment towards his head coach Mike McCarthy after Sunday's 34-6 loss against the Eagles. However, Parsons believes that the comment is being blown out of proportion by the media and fans.

“I never once threw, or even intended to throw Mike McCarthy under the bus,” Parsons said. “…The question that was asked about here and the Dallas Cowboys is, did I see Mike McCarthy in our future? I said, ‘That's above my pay grade,'”

For context, here is the original quote from Parsons.

“That's above my pay grade about if Mike is coaching again next year,” Parsons said via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. I kind of feel bad for guys like (lineman) Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Parsons' quote is a bit dismissive of McCarthy, but ultimately is not a big deal. Parsons is right to push back on this narrative.