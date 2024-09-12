ESPN analyst and noted Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith has fired off another sizzler against their fans. His comment came in response to an interviewer who asked if Stephen A. would rather see the New York Knicks succeed or the Cowboys fail. As always, Smith expressed his undying support for the Knicks, imagining how loud the Big Apple could get if they ever won an NBA championship again.

On the other hand, Stephen A. brought out his inner Cowboys hater for the fans.

“It's still a tough call because I can't put into words the joy that I get from seeing Cowboys fans miserable,” Smith told an interviewer for Front Office Sports, uploaded on X, formerly Twitter. “I mean it really touches my heart. To just know that they're crying, they're upset. After all the misery they cause everybody else with their bravado…they walking around Super Bowl champions–they ain't won a Super Bowl in 29 years.”

Stephen A. Smith says “I'm the biggest Cowboys hater”

The host of ESPN First Take had more gas in the tank, too.

“They walk around like their stuff don't stink. For a Cowboys fan to be miserable, it does bring a level of joy to me, because they love to troll me and I love to troll them,” Smith added.

However, fans might not mind this shot from Stephen A. so much because they're still riding their Week 1 rout of the Cleveland Browns, 33-17. Moreover, the Cowboys finally extended quarterback Dak Prescott to a historic four-year, $240-million extension, ending a period of uncertainty for the team.

The Cowboys also finally extended CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136-million deal, making him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. As usual, though, Stephen A. Smith wasn't happy with the team's decision to pay Prescott his money, citing his meager two playoff wins in eight years.

Stephen A. also slammed GM Jerry Jones recently after he ranted about why he remains in the Cowboys front office.

“How the h**l are you a great GM and you got more head coaches than playoff victories? Not only have you not won a Super Bowl, you haven't been to a Super Bowl,” he said on First Take.

It's safe to say that the hate-hate relationship between Smith and the Cowboys will remain, and it will also remain great television.