Sunday’s trade between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys is nothing new for Brandin Cooks. When the Texans agreed to send the wide receiver to the Cowboys, it even put Cooks in the NFL record books.

Brandin Cooks has now been traded four times in his NFL career. The newest Cowboys player is now tied with Eric Dickerson for the most times traded, according to the NFL Media Research Department, which has records of all deals dating back to 1980.

Cooks had a hand in his latest trade. The receiver wanted to Texans to move him before last season’s trade deadline, but Houston never pulled the trigger on a deal. Cooks finally got his wish when the Cowboys agreed to cough up a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Cooks was worth more than a first-round pick the first time that he was traded. The New Orleans Saints sent Cooks and a fourth-rounder to the New England Patriots in exchange for the No. 32 overall pick and a third-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

One year later, the Patriots turned around and sent Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams. Cooks and a fourth-round pick were swapped for a first-round pick and a sixth-round pick. Cooks’ time in Los Angeles lasted two seasons before the Rams sent him to the Texans for the 2020 season.

Before struggling in the 2022 season as the Texans tanked for a top draft pick, Cooks was one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers. In six of the seven seasons from 2015-2021, Cooks finished with somewhere between 1,037 receiving yards and 1,204 yards. Cooks has never been to the Pro Bowl, though he’s certainly been better than an average player.

Dickerson played for the Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons from 1983-1993. The Hall of Famer was traded to the Green Bay Packers during his final season but never played for the team after failing his physical.