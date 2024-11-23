Since making his major league debut in 2020, Nick Madrigal has never quite managed to meet the lofty expectations one would expect from his high draft pick, especially when beset by constant injuries. The former No. 4 pick in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft of the Chicago White Sox was non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs, making him a free agent, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Madrigal joined the Cubs in the summer of 2021 via trade. He and Codi Heuer were sent to the Cubs in exchange for Craig Kimbrel. He eventually made his debut with the Cubs in 2022. Ahead of the 2023 season, he signed a one-year, $1.225 million contract with Chicago to avoid arbitration. Madrigal began that season as the team's starting third baseman. Over five seasons, Madrigal has played in just 285 games.

Cubs wheeling and dealing early in offseason

Chicago traded for right-handed relief pitcher Eli Morgan from the Cleveland Guardians and catcher Matt Theiss from the Los Angeles Angels. There are rumors that the Cubs are pursuing a trade of Cody Bellinger, although that may prove difficult given his big contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

“While rival executives say the Chicago Cubs want to trade first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, they also note the difficulty the team likely will face pulling off such a move … The Yankees in the past have liked Bellinger, whose father Clay played for them from 1999 to 2001. Bellinger presumably could be one of their options if they lose Soto and replace him with multiple players. But the $32.5 million Bellinger is guaranteed would mitigate the return in some fashion. The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal.”

The Cubs already declined Drew Smyly's $10 million option for 2025. The veteran received a $2.5M buyout and entered free agency. In the search for an addition to their starting rotation, Chicago is also rumored to be attempting to trade Nico Hoerner in exchange for a starting pitcher, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“With Matt Shaw big-league-ready, they could use Hoerner to land a starting pitcher. Hoerner's ability to play shortstop as well is appealing to teams interested in middle-infield help.”

Shaw is one of the Cubs' best minor-league prospects who appears ready to make the leap.

Another minor leaguer is generating buzz, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“Owen Caissie is a popular name in early-stage trade buzz at the GM Meetings. The 22-year-old Cubs prospect is coming off an impressive Triple-A season (.848 OPS) but does not have a clear path to everyday at-bats in a crowded MLB outfield.”

The crowded Chicago outfield must clear up to make room for Caissie.