Deion Sanders shared his expertise on college sports on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast,” and how student-athletes have been impacted by how much athletics have changed in the past couple of years. The Colorado football coach revealed that his son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter — who are both athletes on his team — have never attended a college class in person.

“Ain't none of them on campus because things have changed,” Deion said. “Everybody is taking classes online and they graduate. Shedeur has never taken a class on campus in his whole college career. Shilo may have at South Carolina but I don't remember Travis ever being on campus as well. So they missed a whole part of the collegiate experience. But to each his own.”

Hunter, who was just named Sports Illustrated Breakout Star Award and won the Heisman trophy last year, is predicted to be the No. 1 NFL Draft pick, but Shedeur has his eye on being enlisted into the NFL Draft as well. Shedeur told Deion that he was not looking to mimic his father's career but to create one of his own.

“Shedeur tells me all the time, ‘I ain't him,'” Deion said. “With a straight face—You ain't me. He's having a silent competition. It's not offensive but I just heard on his podcast, 2 Legendary, that his goal was to be drafted higher than me.”

Deion was drafted fifth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft. He is also a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Hall of Famer in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a nine-time All-Pro.

How Deion Sanders Has Supported Travis Hunter

Deion has supported Hunter as his relationship with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, has made headlines. Rumors began to swirl around when Hunter accepted his Heisman trophy last year that his fiancée was unfaithful and/or unhappy with the athlete's success. As the rumors began to gain even more traction, both Lenee and Hunter decided to deactivate their social media. Deion revealed that he was upset when he learned Hunter decided to put an end to social media for the moment.

“It hurt me that he [deactivated his account],” Deion told Tamron Hall. “What the enemy wants you to do is stop … Keep on moving. Don't let the enemy get you when you're still and you having a pity party on yourself.”

Deion did not want Hunter to suffer financially either since the Heisman winner has sponsorships linked to his social media.

“You have endorsements, you have people that are sponsoring you to talk about their product. We can't deactivate, we've gotta activate right now,” Sanders continued.

This was not the first time that Deion has supported Hunter amid the online trolls attacking his relationship. He even gave Hunter a pep talk in front of his teammates on the field.

“I want you to know this in front of everybody. You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him.”

Shedeur also defended his teammate online amid the drama.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Shedeur wrote on X. “At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”