Bayern Munich hosts SC Freiburg in the Allianz Arena! Join us as we continue our DFB Pokal odds series with this Bayern Munich-Freiburg prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide!

Despite the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, the Bavarians are still flying high in all tourneys. Bayern Munchen recently won the Der Klassiker, downing rivals Borussia Dortmund in a 4-2 fashion.

Freiburg is slowly climbing the ranks of the Bundesliga, but they showed signs of slowing down since March. The Breisgau Brazilians were knocked out of the Europa League by fellow black-and-white outfit Juventus while their recent matches against FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin resulted in 1-1 deadlocks.

Here are the Bayern Munich-Freiburg soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Bayern Munich-Freiburg Odds

FC Bayern Munich: -600

SC Freiburg: +1100

Draw: +550

Over 2.5 Goals: -250

Under 2.5 Goals: +174

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg

TV: DAZN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN 2

Stream: DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling Orange

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Bayern Munich Can Beat Freiburg

Bayern Munich is hoping to win again after their last result, a 4-2 Bundesliga victory versus Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. Bayern Munich had 49% possession and 16 attempts at goal with nine shots on target. For Bayern Munich, the goals were scored by Thomas Müller (18′, 23′) and Kingsley Coman (50′).

Going into the German Cup, the Bavarians will be out to extend their dominance over Freiburg. Bayern has lost just once in the last five matches – the 2-1 away loss at Bayer Leverkusen before the international break. All the other four matches ended in wins, with at least two goals scored. Four of their last five matches have produced over 2.5 goals and they have just one clean sheet in the five matches. Four times in the last five matches, Bayern Munich has gone to halftime while leading, and in the last five home matches, Der FCB posted straight wins. Bayern Munich is unbeaten in 18 home matches played this season.

Bayern Munich has been in excellent form for the last few weeks. The team showed no signs of slowing down despite the managerial change which resulted in the level of Thomas Tuchel in place of Julian Nagelsmann. The departure of Nagelsmann is likely to bring in a lot of positives, which were otherwise absent from the team, in the next couple of weeks. FC Hollywood is also making waves as favorites to win the domestic Bundesliga title. Thomas Tuchel highlighted that he wants to win all the trophies upon his appointment as Bayern Munich boss, and that will begin with just three games to DFB Pokal glory.

None of the last five sides to visit the Allianz Arena have stopped Bayern from scoring at least twice. Bayern has scored 17 goals across their last five home games for an average of 3.4 goals per game.

Mathys Tel, Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Manuel Neuer, and Lucas Hernández constitute the injury problems for Thomas Tuchel. Thomas Muller should keep his place in the starting XI after scoring a brace in a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, while Sadio Mane should replace Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a center-forward.

Why Freiburg Can Beat Bayern Munich

Freiburg is yet to find wins since the middle of March. In its last game, Freiburg drew 1-1 in the Bundesliga 1 tie with Hertha Berlin. In that game, Freiburg had 58% possession and 16 shots at goal with eight on target. The only player on the scoresheet for Freiburg was Vincenzo Grifo (52′).

Freiburg hopes to end their struggle with an upset win over the Bavarians. They are without a win in the last three matches and have only managed one win in the last seven. Freiburg have a poor run against Bayern Munich as well, heading into this game without a win in their last 13 meetings with the Bavarians. The last time they met, Bayern Munich won 5-0. In the last five matches Freiburg have played, they failed to score in two, and they only managed more than a goal in one. This is the type of match that they will need to up their goal-scoring abilities to be able to get anything from it. Freiburg has scored just one goal in their last three away matches, all of which did not result in wins.

Freiburg has had just one victory in the last five matches, as the team has been slowing down in the Bundesliga and cup competitions. The Europa League exertions have been a primary factor behind the lack of fireworks in away games. Although Freiburg is outperforming all expectations this season with an unlikely charge at the Champions League placings, an away head-to-heading with Bayern is likely to spell trouble. The visitors have lost all but one away H2H since the turn of the century, barring a drab 1-1 draw here back in 2018.

The absence of Philipp Lienhart and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh because of injuries makes this a hard one for Freiburg. Michael Gregoritsch is back from suspension, while all Lukas Kubler and Kenneth Schmidt remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Final Bayern Munich-Freiburg Prediction & Pick

Bayern should get this one easily over Freiburg. A high-scoring match with a potential clean sheet is expected to happen in the Allianz Arena.

Final Bayern Munich-Freiburg Prediction & Pick: Bayern Munich (-600), Over 2.5 goals (-250)