Renowned comedian and creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Larry David, didn't hold back when he found himself sharing a wedding dinner table with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in France last year. According to a new book by Walter Isaacson, David seized the opportunity to express his disapproval of Musk's political leanings and recent statements, SFGate reports.

The incident reportedly occurred at a wedding in France, where David approached Musk and confronted him about his support for pro-gun Republican candidates following a tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers and left 17 others injured.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Do you want to murder kids in school?” David bluntly asked Musk, to which Musk swiftly responded, “No, no, I'm anti-kid murder.”

The exchange didn't go unnoticed, as MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who was nearby, confirmed the confrontation between David and Musk.

Musk's public flirtation with the Republican party had raised eyebrows, and David's comments were seemingly aimed at Musk's recent announcement that he would be voting Republican. Musk had stated that he no longer supported Democrats because he believed they had become the party of division and hate.

Larry David later explained his actions to Walter Isaacson, the author of the book, stating, “His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw. Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up because I was angry and offended.”

The encounter between Larry David and Elon Musk at the wedding highlights the passionate and often polarized discussions that can arise in the intersection of politics, public figures, and social events, even on the glamorous stages of Hollywood gatherings.