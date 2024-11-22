Los Angeles Dodgers superstar DH Shohei Ohtani won the National League MVP Award for the 2024 season. It’s Ohtani’s second straight MVP, after he took home the honor last season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. He’s now won three MVPs in his incredible seven-year career.

While Ohtani was, obviously, the focus of the award presentation, the spotlight was stolen by his dog Decoy. Shohei’s Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw made the announcement that Ohtani was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2024. But as soon as Ohtani acknowledged the moment with polite applause, Decoy took the opportunity to bolt from the couch, leaping out of frame and leaving his famous owner with a comically stunned look on his face, per MLB Network on X.

Decoy was first introduced to the world during Ohtani’s 2023 MVP acceptance ceremony. Shohei was presented with the award for his stellar work on a less-than-competitive Angels team. The pup sat next to his person during the presentation and instantly won over fans around the globe. However, rewatching the ceremony, you can see that Decoy was contemplating making a run for it even back then. Ultimately he was unable to execute an early exit as Ohtani never took his hands off the good boy.

Shohei and Decoy Ohtani had an unforgettable debut season with the Dodgers

Shohei enjoyed a remarkable debut season with the Dodgers. He became the first player ever to reach the 50/50 club – hitting 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in one season. He made his first postseason appearance after six years with the Angels and won his first World Series. He’s the first player to win three unanimous MVP Awards. While he’s the second player, after Frank Robinson, to win the MVP in both leagues, he’s the first player to win MVP in both leagues in back-to-back seasons – and he did so unanimously. He’s also the first-ever full-time DH to win the honor.

It was a big year for Decoy as well. The pup was the talk of All-Star Week when Ohtani revealed Decoy’s likeness on his jacket lining. The Dodgers also hosted a Shohei and Decoy Ohtani bobblehead night as the team gave away 40,000 figurines featuring the player and his dog. And, fittingly, Decoy threw out the first pitch of his bobblehead night in one of 2024’s most memorable moments.