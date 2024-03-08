Many franchise films feature a post-credits scene. Does that include Kung Fu Panda 4, the latest in the franchise?
Note: Spoilers ahead for Kung Fu Panda 4
Does Kung Fu Panda 4 have a post-credits scene?
A notable omission from the latest film in the series is the Furious Five. Made up of Tigress (Angelina Jolie), Viper (Lucy Liu), Crane (David Cross), Monkey (Jackie Chan), and Mantis (Seth Rogen), the team was heavily featured in the first three installments in the franchise.
While that may disappoint some, the fourth film attempts to set up a new face of the franchise: Zhen (Awkwafina). The Furious Five are promptly written out of the story of the fourth film, but they all appear at the end.
Right as the title card appears, the Furious Five appear to help train Po's (Jack Black) new protege, Zhen. He has chosen her as the new Dragon Warrior. A quick montage of the team training her is shown as the first credits roll.
To my recollection, they don't have any lines. It's possible that none of the A-listers that voiced the Furious Five members returned for the cameos and the characters were simply animated in.
What's the film about?
Po is now in a transitional period of his career in Kung Fu Panda 4. He is tasked with finding his successor as the Dragon Warrior. In turn, he will become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace.
At the same time, a new threat, the Chameleon (Viola Davis), arises. She can take the form of anyone, including some of Po's rogues gallery.