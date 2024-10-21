The Miami Dolphins have been plagued by injury this season. The team lost quarterback Tua Taovailoa to a head injury in Week 2. Defensive standout Jaelan Phillips tore his ACL in Week 4. And on Sunday Miami lost backup QB Tyler Huntley. On Monday, the Dolphins announced yet another injury blow.

Wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios suffered a torn ACL in Miami’s Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Dolphins have placed Berrios on the injured reserve, ending his season.

Berrios spent four seasons with the New York Jets before landing with Miami in 2023. The Dolphins resigned the seventh-year veteran, agreeing to a one-year, $3 million contract prior to the 2024 season. Berrios had zero receptions on four targets in six games this year. However, he averaged 14.7 yards per punt return and 24.3 yards per kickoff return for the Dolphins.

The Dolphins lost receiver/returner Braxton Berrios for the season

Berrios was first-team All-Pro as a returner for the Jets in 2021 when he averaged an NFL-leading 30.4 yards per kick return. He also had 46 receptions for 431 yards and three total touchdowns that season. Last year in Miami, Berrios caught 27 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown while operating as the team’s primary kickoff and punt returner.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Dolphins in 2024. The team is 2-4 following Sunday’s loss to the Colts. However, Miami is hopeful that Tagovailoa will be back on the field soon as the fifth-year pro was designated to return from the IR. The Dolphins expect the QB to practice this week and, barring any setbacks, he’ll return to action in Week 8.

Miami has struggled in Tagovailoa’s absence, going just 1-3. In Week 7, the team was forced to play fourth-string quarterback Tim Boyle after Huntley was hurt. Despite concerns over Tagovailoa’s repeated head injuries, the former Alabama standout is confident in his decision to return.

The Dolphins will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 8. A win would improve the team’s record to 3-4 and maintain Miami’s spot in second place in the AFC East.