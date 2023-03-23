The New York Jets are one of Ezekiel Elliott‘s preferred destinations after his departure from the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Breece Hall quickly tweeted and deleted his response to the rumors at fellow backfield mate Michael Carter.

It is no surprise that Hall deleted the tweet. Despite his feelings towards a potential Elliott signing, the Jets brass are sure to consider bringing him in if they think he could be an asset. Unfortunately for Hall, screenshots were captured before he could act.

If Elliott ends up being a Jet, Hall would be wise to address the tweet with him sooner rather than later. However, after coming off of an incredible rookie season before tearing his acl, Hall might have a point that the Jets don’t need Elliott’s services.

Hall averaged almost 6 yards per carry and had 681 yards from scrimmage before going down in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. Before exiting the game, he had four attempts for 72 yards, including a 62-yard scamper for a touchdown.

Michael Carter led the backfield for most of the season after Hall’s injury and didn’t put up anything near the production that the Iowa State product did. However, with Breece Hall believing himself to be ready by Week 1 of the 2023 season, Carter will be a worthy backup.

Hall and Carter should be a suitable backfield for the Jets. As Ezekiel Elliott quickly approaches the end of his career, the Jets would be wise to spend their money elsewhere. With the incoming arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the obvious investment for New York would be young, dynamic playmakers to be used at his disposal.