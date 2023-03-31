Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Philadelphia Eagles came ever so close to winning the biggest trophy in the NFL, only falling short in the end during the 57th iteration of the Super Bowl due to Patrick Mahomes’ heroics for the Kansas City Chiefs. A big reason behind the Eagles’ strong 2022-23 season was the MVP-caliber play of their star quarterback Jalen Hurts after taking his game to the next level in just his third professional season.

But as all professional teams know, greatness comes at a cost; Hurts, especially, would soon cost the Eagles a ton of money, with the 24-year old in line for a huge payday with his rookie deal set to expire at the end of next season. However, there are some concerns brewing regarding the young quarterback’s durability for the long run, given how much of a beating he tends to take as a result of his playstyle.

At the end of the day, however, the Eagles have no intention to clip Jalen Hurts’ wings, future mega contract notwithstanding.

“It’s the shoulder, the ankle the year before that leave some people to question, ‘If you’re going to give him this megadeal that’s on the horizon, do you change the way Jalen Hurts plays the game?’ And the Eagles are very adamant from Nick Sirianni down that they’re not going to change the way he plays the game,” James Palmer of NFL Network said.

“He was in the MVP race as Sirianni said ‘coz of the duality of his game — how good he is at throwing the football, how good he is at running the football. […] It’s because of the threat of him running, Sirianni said, that allows them to have such a great running game, specifically in the read option, they could go onto the other side. So they’re gonna let him play this way moving forward.”

The #eagles feel Jalen Hurts has a great feel as a runner. when to slide, go out of bounds, or avoid the hit when necessary. Because of that and other factors, even after he gets 💰 💰💰 Philly wants him to continue to play his style of QB. My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mbkzTbMSGq — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 31, 2023

Of course, part of letting greatness shine through is allowing it take its own shape or form, free from the unnecessary restrictions that tend to curtail it just to err on the side of caution. There are no guarantees anyway that Jalen Hurts manages to remain healthy even if the Eagles decide to change his playstyle.

Thus, it looks like the Eagles are taking the smart route by allowing their star quarterback to remain as his unabashed self.