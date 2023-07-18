As the Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Eagles may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles.

For the 2023 NFL season, some key Eagles players to watch include starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, promising wide receiver DeVonta Smith, disruptive defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and solid cornerback Darius Slay, among others. As such, the Eagles' roster is expected to evolve throughout the season, presenting opportunities for breakout players.

Training Camp Priorities

The Eagles' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp are to develop a cohesive team, evaluate player performance, and make decisions on the roster. The team will work on filling perceived weaknesses on the roster, such as the offensive line, and making impact moves before the start of the training camp. The Eagles made defense a priority this offseason, plugging in holes of need with high draft picks and veteran signings. The coaching staff will work tirelessly to instill their game plan and strategies into the team and evaluate players to make decisions on the roster. The team will also need to make tough decisions on cut candidates as they work to finalize their roster for the upcoming season.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Eagles entering training camp.

Quez Watkins

Wide receiver Quez Watkins is an intriguing player to watch in the upcoming 2023 NFL season. While Olamide Zaccheaus provides competition for Watkins in training camp, Watkins has shown flashes of potential that have garnered excitement from players like Hurts. However, the preseason is a critical time for players to prove themselves. As such, Watkins will need to come out strong to secure his spot on the roster. Coming off a down year where he had 354 receiving yards on 33 catches, Watkins also faces a contract decision. This adds further pressure to perform. If he can bounce back and showcase his abilities, he has the potential to contribute significantly to the Eagles' offense and potentially embark on another Super Bowl appearance.

Derek Barnett

Defensive end Derek Barnett has shown glimpses of his potential as a pass rusher. He had two sacks and 46 total tackles last season. However, inconsistency and injuries have plagued his career thus far. With the Eagles' depth at the defensive end position, including players like Josh Sweat and Janarius Robinson, the team may explore the possibility of trading Barnett. Such a move could help bolster the defense or acquire valuable draft picks, aligning with the team's long-term plans. Barnett's performance in training camp and preseason will be crucial in determining his future with the Eagles and whether he can solidify his role as a key contributor on the team.

Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter Eagles' first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As such, it seems very strange to put him on this list. However, while Carter is a talented player, the Eagles may consider trading him if they receive an attractive offer that addresses other areas of their roster. The decision to move Carter would depend on the team's evaluation of his value and their overall strategy for the upcoming season. As with any trade, the Eagles will carefully weigh the potential benefits and impact on their roster. The team should closely monitor Carter's performance in training camp as the team assesses his potential impact and evaluates their options moving forward.

It is also important to acknowledge that Carter continues to be one of the most divisive newcomers this year. This is largely attributed to the fact that they entered a no-contest plea for charges of speeding and reckless driving following a multi-car accident that tragically claimed the lives of two individuals.

Looking Ahead

These players, Quez Watkins, Derek Barnett, and Jalen Carter, are among the key individuals to keep an eye on as the Eagles gear up for the 2023 NFL season. Their performances in training camp and preseason will play a significant role in determining their roles on the team and whether they remain with the Eagles or potentially find themselves on another roster. As the season unfolds, their contributions could be instrumental in the team's success and pursuit of another Super Bowl appearance.

