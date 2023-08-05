England and Nigeria set up for a battle at Lang Park in Brisbane, Australia. Catch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup series with our England-Nigeria game odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Following a dominant 6-1 victory against China, which allowed them to finish at the top of Group D with a perfect record, European champions England are now set to face a rising African team. The Lionesses are determined to advance to the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive Women's World Cup.

Nigeria managed to secure a spot in the Round of 16 in the WWC knockout stage. In a closely contested match witnessed by over 24,000 spectators, the Super Falcons earned a crucial draw against Ireland, which was enough for Randy Waldrum's team to finish second in Group B, surpassing Olympic champions Canada.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: England-Nigeria Odds

England: -400

Nigeria: +1000

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: +100

Under 2.5 Goals: -138

How To Watch England vs. Nigeria

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Universo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 3:30 AM ET / 12:30 AM PT

Why England Will Beat Nigeria

After witnessing the success of the Junior Lions in winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship last month, the Lionesses are filled with optimism and eager to add another trophy to their collection. The Lionesses have had a remarkable run, securing victories in the 2022 and 2023 Arnold Clark Cup, as well as triumphing in the 2022 UEFA Women's Championship. They also achieved a commendable third-place finish in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses' 6-1 victory over China, coupled with the early exits of Germany and Brazil, has sparked hope among their fans that they might bring the trophy home again this summer. Before this resounding win, England's performance in the tournament was not particularly remarkable, with unconvincing 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark in the opening two games. However, under Sarina Wiegman's guidance, the team seems to have found its rhythm and is aiming to secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

During their triumph against the Steel Roses, England Women displayed an impressive attacking display, enjoying 74% possession and making 17 attempts on goal, 7 of which were on target. The goalscorers for England Women included Alessia Russo (4′), Lauren Hemp (26′), Lauren James (41′, 65′), Chloe Kelly (77′), and Rachel Daly (84′). Wiegman experimented with a new back-three formation against China, and it seemed to bring out the best in their attacking prowess.

England has been successful in all three games as favorites in this tournament. They currently hold the fourth position in the Women's World Cup for goal differential at +7, having scored eight goals in three matches, which ranks them fourth in the tournament. The Lionesses have reached the quarterfinals in the last five World Cups, showcasing their consistency and strength.

The presence of key players like Lauren James, Keira Walsh, and Katie Zelem, who is expected to start, has given a major boost to the England Women's team. Lauren James has been a standout player, contributing three goals and three assists in the 2023 Women's World Cup, just one goal behind Japan's Miyazawa, who leads the race for the Golden Boot with four goals. Rachel Daly has one goal and one assist, while Georgia Stanway has scored one goal, and Alex Greenwood has provided one assist.

Fortunately, Wiegman has no fitness concerns as the team is fully injury-free and ready for the upcoming match. However, given the high stakes, it wouldn't be surprising to see the England boss revert to their usual style and tactics for this crucial encounter. The emergence of Lauren James and the new formation has uplifted England fans' spirits as the team enters the crucial stage of the tournament.

Why Nigeria Will Beat England

Nigeria's women's team has progressed past the group stage at the Women's World Cup for only the third time in their history. Known as the “Super Falcons,” they have been a consistent presence at every Women's World Cup, with their most successful run being in 1999 when they reached the quarter-finals. However, in the last edition of the competition in 2019, they were knocked out by Germany in the round of 16.

In this year's tournament, Nigeria has qualified for the Round of 16, marking their third appearance at this stage. They finished behind co-hosts Australia in Group B with one victory against the Matildas, and two draws against Ireland and Canada, both ending 0-0. In the match against Ireland, Nigeria managed 40% possession and attempted 11 shots on goal, with 2 of them on target.

In the Women's World Cup, Nigeria scored three goals in three matches, ranking 14th in the league. Nigeria's goal differential is +1, ranking them 15th in the tournament, and they have conceded two goals in three matches, putting them 12th in the league. Despite being the underdog in two of their three group-stage games, Nigeria has managed to advance to the knockout stage for the second time in a row. The Super Falcons are unbeaten so far and are determined to equal their strongest-ever finish at a World Cup.

Fortunately, the Nigeria team has a fully injury-free squad to choose from, and coach Randy Waldrum doesn't have any fitness concerns to report ahead of their upcoming game. One of their standout players is Asisat Oshoala, one of the world's most potent strikers, and a five-time winner of the Africa Women's Footballer of the Year award. Oshoala's goal against Australia made her the first African player to score at three different Women's World Cups. Additionally, center-back Osinachi Ohale and striker Uchenna Kanu have also been among the Super Falcons' goal-scorers in the tournament.

Deborah Abiodun, who received a red card against Canada, missed the last two matches but will be available for the Round of 16 match against England. The team is poised and determined to make their mark in the knockout stage and progress further in the tournament.

Final England-Nigeria Prediction & Pick

The resurging England squad will be building from their momentum in the three previous group games. Nigeria has a poorer offensive form, but this will be the match where their defense will be tested. England winning over Nigeria seems to be the common odds, prediction, and pick in all angles, and we will bank on this firmly.

Final England-Nigeria Prediction & Pick: England (-400), Over 2.5 goals (+100)