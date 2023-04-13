Top clubs from England and Spain clash in the Europa League! It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Man United-Sevilla prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Manchester United hopes to build from its two-game winning streak in the Prem, winning over Brentford and Everton with clean sheets. Man U reached this stage after defeating Barcelona and Real Betis in the early rounds.

Sevilla is banking on its two-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, winning over Cadiz while securing a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo. Sevilla reached this stage after defeating PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce in the knockout stage.

Here are the Man United-Sevilla soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Man United-Sevilla Odds

Manchester United: -300

Sevilla FC: +700

Draw: +380

Over 2.5 Goals: -134

Under 2.5 Goals: +110

How to Watch Man United vs. Sevilla

TV: TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMas

Stream: DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man United Can Beat Sevilla

Manchester United has already made light work of two La Liga sides in the UEFA Europa League this season, knocking out Real Betis in the last 16 having already sent Spanish giants Barcelona packing in the round prior. Aside from the UCL, Man U remains in contention for the Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

Manchester United is in fourth place in the Premier League table at the moment and has been fairly impressive this season. The Red Devils eased past Everton by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week. The Red Devils have been three-time winners of the Champions League but won the Europa League last 2016-2017 campaign. Man U hopes to show their homecourt dominance, tallying an 11-3-1 record in Old Trafford.

The Red Devils remain in impressive form this season and have shown marked improvement under Erik Ten Hag this season. Man U has 19 goals scored in 10 matches in the Europa League, assisting on 11 of them. Marcus Rashford leads the team with six goals and one assist, while the trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, and Luke Shaw have two assists. Antony has two goals as well while eight other players have also fielded a goal.

Luke Shaw is expected to be out of action until late April, as is forward Alejandro Garnacho, midfielder Donny van de Beek, and goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Marcus Rashford also faces a spell on the sidelines. Casemiro could come back into midfield, while fit-again Christian Eriksen will also hope to earn his first start in a while.

Why Sevilla Can Beat Man United

Sevilla is currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and has not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture. Sevilla has a 3-4-7 away record in La Liga and hopes to carry that optimism in their travel here in England.

Despite the Sevilla side struggling in La Liga, they have dominated this competition for the last 20 years. They have won it six times since 2005-06, the latest in 2019-2020. Los Hispalenses also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2006. Sevilla is not one club to discount as they are the most successful club in the Andalusian region.

Sevilla has struggled to make their mark this week and will need to be at their best going into this game. Sevilla reached this stage after falling third in the Champions League in a tight Group G that featured Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Kobenhavn. In four matches in the Europa League, Sevilla has scored five goals, four coming from assists by tallying 9.5 total shots and 6.0 corners per game. Sevilla is also putting in 21.0 tackles, 7.2 interceptions, and 15.5 clearances per game.

For Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad, Jesus Manuel Corona is out for Sevilla, while midfielder Joan Jordan is considered doubtful. Marcos Acuna and Pepe Gueye are suspended domestically, though they are cleared to feature on Thursday. The Sevillistas will have to rely on Yousseff En-Nesyri, Erik Lamela, and Marcos Acuna for goals, as they have combined 14 goals in La Liga.

Final Man United-Sevilla Prediction & Pick

The Red Devils are peaking at the right moment and have been unstoppable on home soil. Man U should continue putting in goals against a porous Sevilla defense. Ride with the hosts to get this much-needed win in the first leg, but expect Sevilla to pack a punch and put some as well.

Final Man United-Sevilla Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-134)